Construction Delays Along HWY 120 To Last Until Into Fall

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – With less traffic on the roadways due to COVID-19 restrictions, Caltrans is getting a head start on a Highway 120 maintenance project before the reopening of Yosemite National Park.

Crews will be directing one-way traffic control on both lanes of the highway between Groveland and the park for paving operations. The work is underway and is expected to finish in the Fall of 2020. The hours of operation are from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Then on Friday, the workday will be shortened to 3 p.m. to allow for visitor travel with no work conducted on the weekend.

Caltrans anticipates motorists will face up to 15-minute delays due to one-lane traffic and recommend allotting extra time to reach destinations. Travelers are asked to obey all signage and slow down around workers and construction equipment in the cone zones. The work schedule is subject to change related to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, materials, and construction-related issues.