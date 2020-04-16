McClintock: Unseen Death Toll Of COVID-19

Tom McClintock Speaks At TuCare Natural Resources Summit View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock has authored a new myMotherLode.com in which he argues for additional considerations of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He writes, “There’s another death toll few seem to care much about: the number of poverty-related deaths being set in motion by deliberately plunging millions of Americans into poverty and despair.”

He states that 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment and a quarter of workers have lost their jobs or seen their paychecks cut.

He further adds, “The medical experts who are advising us are doing their jobs – to warn us of possible dangers and what actions we can take to mitigate and manage them. The job of policymakers is to weigh those recommendations against the costs and benefits they impose.”

You can find the blog, which he entitles, “The Unseen Death Toll of COVID-19 Measures, by clicking here.