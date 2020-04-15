New COVID-19 Student Emotional Resource Campaign

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County school students along with their parents have a new resource to help them cope with the added stress from coronavirus.

The county superintendent of schools office today announced the launch of a social-emotional resource and referral system in response to COVID-19. It was developed with parents in mind, according to county superintendent of schools Cathy Parker, who explains it does that by helping them address their and their child’s social and emotional wellness.

Parker adds, “With schools now closed, parents face new challenges of helping their children cope with feelings of isolation and anxiousness while social distancing at home.”

The superintendent’s office provides this list of emergency resources:

Tuolumne 24-hour Crisis Phone service (533-7700 or 800-630-1130);

Crisis Text line (Text HOME to 741741);

and National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255).

Other resources tailored specifically to Parents and Educators can be found by clicking here. For more information or for non-emergency counseling support for Tuolumne County students, please contact Rob Egger at 536-2076, regger@tcsos.us.