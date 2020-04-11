Webinar To Help Local Businesses Navigate COVID-19 Loan/Grant Information

Sonora, CA – Local business owners can get all the details regarding the COVID-19 Small Business Administration (SBA) loans/grants on a webinar next week.

Hosted by the Tuolumne County Innovation and Business Assistance Department the second webinar will be held on Tuesday, April 14th at 10 a.m. It will have an update from county health officials, details about free business consulting by the Valley Sierra SBDC, and information on resources that are available due to the pandemic. The featured guest is the Deputy Director of the SBA Fresno Region office, which includes the county. The topic of discussion will be the process for successful loan completions, expected timelines for disbursement and how the program will roll out going forward. However, no information regarding individual business applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Grant will be available.

There will be a question and answer chat feature run by the moderators. Questions can be sent to cprzybyla@co.tuolumne.ca.us prior to the webinar. To register for the webinar, click here. The attendance on the first webinar on Zoom in March maxed out and it is anticipated this one will as well. For that reason, it can also be viewed via Livestream at www.accesstuolumne.org/ or directly via Access Tuolumne Livestream link at https://media.accesstuolumne.org/CablecastPublicSite/watch/1?channel=1

Those that miss the webinar can still catch a recording of it on the Tuolumne County Disaster Assistance Blog. To view a video of the March webinar, click here for an earlier story.