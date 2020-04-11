Supervisor Rodefer Blogs About COVID-19 Response

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Supervisor for District 5, Karl Rodefer, released uplifting words in relation to how the county is facing the current coronavirus situation. He says, “We will win this fight if we work together supporting one another,” and went on to quote automaker Henry Ford, “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.”

Rodefer has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the local response to the coronavirus pandemic. He notes, “This is probably the first time in our lifetimes that all the world is impacted by the same serious challenge at one time.”

Rodefer references earlier times that have challenged the country and highlights taking care of our individual wellbeing with a focus on things that we can control ourselves while letting go of controlling others, who we can’t know if what they are doing is essential or not. You can find Supervisor Rodefer’s blog Thoughts for Dealing with this Crisis here.