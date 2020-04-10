Californians Unemployed Will See Spike In Benefits Check

Employment Development Department Logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Taking effect this Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom says those receiving unemployment payments during the coronavirus pandemic will receive an additional $600 on their weekly check.

It will bring the maximum payment to $1,050 per week. The additional $600 will continue through July 31.

It is part of the federal C.A.R.E.S. stimulus package that was approved by Congress and signed by President Trump in response to COVID-19.

Newsom says, “Many Californians are feeling the effects of this pandemic, and this added benefit is very important to our workers so they have needed resources during this difficult time.”

In the last four weeks, California has processed about 2.3 million unemployment insurance claims, which is more than the total number of claims filed in 2019. Just for the week ending on Saturday, April 4, 2020, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) processed 925,450 claims, which is a 2,418% increase over the same week last year.