Third Individual Confirmed With COVID-19 In Amador County

Amador County, CA – Amador County now has its third confirmed case of COVID-19.

Amador County Public Health Officer Dr. Rita Kerr confirms an elderly resident tested positive and is currently isolated at home. In a press release, it was noted that no further information is being released in this case to protect the patient’s privacy. Dr. Kerr added that this new diagnosis is travel-associated and is not linked to community transmission.

All that came in close contact with the person are being contacted and interviewed including household members. Dr. Kerr instructed that they will be evaluated and provided further instructions. She cautions, “We want our community to continue taking precautions and remember that you are safer at home. We are fortunate to have the support of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and are actively increasing resources to prepare for community spread of this virus and provide a coordinated response with our local health care system partners.”

The “Stay at Home” order in the county was issued by Dr. Kerr on March 20th.