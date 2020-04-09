Blood Drive Today During Time Of Shortage

Red Cross logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Calaveras Unified School District Office.

Red Cross spokesperson Steve Walsh tells Clarke Broadcasting that blood supplies nationwide are very low because many people have canceled appointments in order to stay close to home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to social distancing, and in an effort to expedite the donation, anyone willing to donate blood is asked to call 1-800-Red-Cross to schedule an appointment or go to Redcrossblood.org with the sponsor code CALAVERAS. Today’s (4-9-20) blood drive runs from 9am-3pm inside the Instructional Media Center at 3304 Highway 12 in San Andreas.