COVID-19 An Added Stress Related To Child Abuse

Governor Newsom signs emergency legislation to fight COVID-19 View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Acknowledging that the coronavirus has added another stressor for children and parents, the Governor today declared April “Child Abuse Prevention Month.”

In his written proclamation, Governor Gavin Newsom called on all Californians to help keep kids safe every day and especially during this health crisis. Newsom adds the virus outbreak “presents unique and serious risk factors for many families.”

Noting that children are especially vulnerable to the stresses of health risks, school closures, isolation and economic instability in their families, Newsom points to a lack of structure with schools closed as a major factor, stating, “children who were already vulnerable to abuse and neglect at home face a greater threat.”

However, the governor also recognizes that parents are also feeling the pressure as he suggests, “Many parents who have lost jobs and income due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be feeling overwhelmed and strained.” Newsom recommends input and a simple action from everyone by “reaching out to support a parent who is struggling.”

The Governor’s proclamation can be found here.