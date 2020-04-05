Sonora Will Consider Fines And Other Actions Related To COVID-19

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The local response to the coronavirus pandemic will be up for discussion at Monday’s Sonora City Council meeting.

One item up for vote will be whether to adopt an urgency ordinance directing residents to stay at home and to implement orders directed by the Tuolumne County Public Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko. The city’s ordinance would allow law enforcement to issue fines to groups, like non-essential businesses, that disobey the directive. The city would first issue a warning, then a $250 fine, a $500 fine and then a $1,000 fine.

The city will also vote on an ordinance that would prohibit non-essential short-term lodging, as directed by Dr. Sergienko.

There will also be a presentation about the legal aspects of Governor Newsom’s directive mandating everyone stay home expect for workers needed to maintain essential infrastructure.

Monday’s meeting starts at 5pm.

