Suspect Sought In Hit and Run Involving a Pedestrian In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Jenny Lind, CA — First responders are on the scene of a hit and run collision in Calaveras County involving a pedestrian and CPR is in progress.

The CHP reports that the male victim and the driver of a tan Chevy Suburban may have had an argument and the driver then allegedly ran down the pedestrian. The incident happened on Westhill Road near McAtee Street in the Jenny Lind area. An air ambulance has been called to the scene. The SUV was last seen heading south on Milton Road towards Farmington. Officers are currently searching the area for the suspect. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the news center.

Westhill Road near McAtee Street in Jenny Lind

Westhill Road near McAtee Street in Jenny Lind 38.108257, -120.865524 (Directions)

