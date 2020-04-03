Calaveras Sheriff Offering Extra Patrol Request During COVID-19 Pandemic

CCSO patrol car View Photo

San Andreas, CA — With many businesses closed and second homes/cabins left vacant due to the coronavirus pandemic, Calaveras County Sheriff’s office is offering some possible anxiety relief for owners.

If requested, the Sheriff’s office will provide patrol checks to homes, cabins and businesses in the county. In a written advisory from the sheriff’s office it notes, “We cannot guarantee a Deputy Sheriff will make it to your home or business.” It goes on to state that those patrols are contingent on other pending calls with emergencies taking priority over the checks.

All that is required of owners is to make the request in an email to SheriffDepartment@co.calaveras.ca.us or by clicking here.

Sheriff’s officials provide the details on what information is needed in the email:

1. The specific request or reason for the email (example- Vacation House Check or Vacant Business Check)

2. The physical address of your business (example- 123 Main Street San Andreas California 95249)

3. Your Full Name (example- John Doe)

4. Your contact Phone number