Adventist Health Leaders And Senator Borgeas Will Speak About COVID-19

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on actions being taken at both the local and state level in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first part of the show will feature an interview with Adventist Health Sonora’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alexander Heard and the Operations Executive Tyler Newton. They will speak about efforts to ensure the hospital has adequate supplies and equipment, how testing is currently being done, new protocols in place, and ways the community can help.

Later in the show, State Senator Andreas Borgeas will speak about efforts being done at the state level to prepare for the coming weeks, and coordination underway between the federal government, State of California, and county agencies.