TUD Providing Services And Continuing Projects

The Tuolumne Utilities District is continuing to provide essential water and wastewater services and is moving forward on planned projects.

The district reports that the main office is closed to the public, but all field operations are continuing under enhanced safety precautions. Social distancing is being practiced, there are cleaning protocols, protective gear is being worn and some staff are teleworking to limit exposure.

The information below has been provided by TUD:

Administration, Public Relations, Board Office and Safety Compliance: Administrative staff remains available by phone and email, and continues supporting operations and the Board of Directors, conducting public meetings, public outreach, workplace safety and risk management.

• Engineering: The Engineering staff remains available by phone and email. Information regarding development can be found at the Development Services page on the TUD website. District projects such as the following continue moving forward:

o Phoenix Lake Restoration and Preservation Project has issued an Invitation to Bid for the removal of sediment and dredging operations to begin this summer at Phoenix Lake.

o Gopher Tank Replacement Project serving the residents of Sonora, replaces a failing water tank and consolidates others with a new 600,000-gallon welded steel water tank.

• Finance/Customer Service: The Customer Service department is here to help and assist customers via telephone (209) 532-5536 or electronic mail (e-mail). To view your TUD Account and make a payment anytime, go to the TUD Online Payment Center.

• Operations: TUD field operations staff continue performing maintenance and repair of the water and wastewater systems; operating water and wastewater treatment plants, making water and sewer pipe repairs, reading meters and resolving water or wastewater related issues.

o Willow Springs Distribution Improvements Project: The District’s Construction/Maintenance crews continue installing a new pipeline in the Willow Springs subdivision of Soulsbyville. This is a multi-year long Capital Improvement Project with an estimated cost of $5.2 million dollars.

• Ditches: Crews continue maintaining and operating the District’s 71 miles of ditch supplying water to the District’s 11 water treatment plants.

• Water Treatment: TUD water treatment plants are designed to eliminate pathogens including viruses and bacteria. The coronavirus does not affect the safety of TUD’s drinking water. All TUD tap water remains safe. For more information about coronavirus and drinking water, visit the link to the Environmental Protection Agency.

• Wastewater/Collections: The District urges its customers, please DO NOT FLUSH any products other than toilet paper down the toilet. Even wipes advertised as “flushable,” do not break down in the wastewater system like toilet paper and clog the District’s collection system and wastewater treatment process. A News Advisory has been issued by the State Water Resources Control Board on Products Clogging Sanitation Systems.

For more information, access TUD’s website by clicking here.