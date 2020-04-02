DMV Offering Extensions And New Services Due To COVID-19

Sonora DMV office View Photo

Sonora, CA — The California DMV remains open by appointment only, and the state agency announced some additional changes to help promote social distancing.

The DMV is now providing a 120-day extension for the renewal period for Californians over the age of 70 who have a driver’s license that expires between March 1 and May 31, 2020. California law requires drivers over the age of 70 to visit a DMV office to renew their license, but the agency has the authority to give extensions. No action is needed by the customer to receive it.

In addition, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an Executive Order on March 30 temporarily waiving for 60 days the requirement for Californians with safe driving records to renew their driver’s license in-person at a DMV field office. The Executive Order also temporarily waives required in-person renewals for identification cards.

Also, the DMV has started offering Californians the option of requesting a duplicate license online to replace one that was either lost or stolen.

To further attempt to help, a virtual field office is being launched today at virtual.dmv.ca.gov to process title transfers and complex vehicle registrations that otherwise would require an office visit.