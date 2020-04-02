Calaveras County/Angels Camp Request No Visitor Trips During COVID-19 Crisis

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – In a joint release, Calaveras County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) and the City of Angels Camp issued a request that visitors do not make trips to the area during the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows a public message issued this morning by Sheriff Rick DiBasilio calling for a halt to all non-essential travel to the county, as detailed here. County OES took the plea one step further in a written statement by providing a list of all the recreation and lodging closures in the county and city.

The entire press release is below:

Essential Travel in Calaveras County In accordance with the Governor’s Stay at Home order and the statement from Calaveras County Sheriff Rick DiBasilio made today, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services in partnership with the City of Angels is requesting visitors to Calaveras County suspend travel plans until the State order is lifted. Honoring this request will assist us in protecting our vulnerable populations, mitigate the impact to our rural healthcare system, and ultimately help contain the spread of COVID-19.

All Calaveras County and City of Angels hotels, lodges, bed & breakfasts and vacation rentals are closed to visitors. Recreation areas have been closed and access to parks, forests, and waterways are closed under the order. Parking lots and restrooms are closed. Please do not park illegally or try to access the closed areas.

We acknowledge that some travel is essential to ensure the supply chain and necessary services are maintained. For those that travel into the area, please limit activities necessary to fulfill the essential purpose of your visit and adhere to all local and State guidelines that are being issued regarding COVID-19.

We appreciate your cooperation and look forward to welcoming you back to Calaveras County and the City of Angels in the future.

Services Call Center has been established and can be reached at- (209) 754-2896 Monday-Friday from 8:30am – 4pm if you have other questions or concerns.

CLOSED RECREATION AREAS AS OF APRIL 1, 2020

LAKES AND CAMPGROUNDS

New Melones Lake

Lake Tulloch

New Hogan Lake

Lake Camanche

Pardee Lake

Spicer Road Reservoirs

White Pines Lake

PARKS

Big Trees State Park

All City Parks- Utica, Tryon, Gateway

Murphys Community Park

TRAILS

East Bay MUD Trails

Campo Seco Staging Area & Trail Access

All USDA Forest Service Developed Recreation Sites