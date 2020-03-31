Governor’s Executive Order Provides Tax Extension For Small Businesses

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an order that will provide tax, licensing and regulatory extensions for smaller businesses.

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration will offer a 90-day extension for tax returns and payments for all businesses filing a return of less than $1-million in taxes. Smaller businesses will now have until July 31 to file their first-quarter returns.

Additionally, the order extends the statute of limitations to file a claim for refund by 60 days to accommodate tax and fee payers. The Governor indicates that the stay at home order has changed life for many businesses and the additional time may be necessary.

