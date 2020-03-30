Help For Businesses During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Sonora, CA — Many in the business community may have questions about funding available related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the recent federal stimulus could be of benefit.

A free webinar will be held Tuesday morning at 10am designed for business leaders to receive information about various programs. It is anticipated to run a little over an hour and there will be time to ask questions.

Cole Przybyla, Tuolumne County’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, says it is open to anyone who wishes to take part.

He notes that one of the recent programs that just came to light is a US Economic Injury Disaster Loan up to $10,000. It could provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. Funds may be available within three days of a successful application, and the loan advance would not have to be repaid, according to Przybyla.

