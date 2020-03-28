Sonora And Tuolumne County Issues Essential Travel Request

Sonora, CA – All visitors to Tuolumne County are being asked to delay travel plans until the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order is lifted.

In a joint request issued by the county’s office of emergency services and the City of Sonora, it notes this will “assist with protecting vulnerable populations, mitigate the impact to our rural healthcare system, and ultimately help contain the spread of COVID-19.”

The notice also outlines the guidelines for travel into the county and city. The entire release can be viewed below:

Essential Travel in Tuolumne County

In accordance with the Governor’s Stay at Home order made on March 19, 2020, the

Tuolumne County Office of Emergency services in partnership with the City of Sonora, is

requesting visitors to Tuolumne County to delay travel plans until the State order is lifted.

Honoring this request will assist us in protecting our vulnerable populations, mitigate the

impact to our rural healthcare system, and ultimately help contain the spread of COVID-19.

We acknowledge that some travel is essential to ensure that supply chain and necessary

services are maintained. For those that travel into the area, please limit activities necessary

to fulfill the essential purpose of your visit and adhere to the following guidelines:

• Follow all local and State guidelines that are being issued regarding COVID-19

• Conduct self-monitoring activities, which include checking for symptoms twice

daily if possible:

o Take your temperature and watch for fever

o Observe for development of a cough and/or shortness of breath