Calaveras Big Trees Now Closed To Vehicle Traffic

Calaveras Big Trees View Photo

Arnold, CA — 59 additional state parks are now closed to all vehicle traffic, including locally, Calaveras Big Trees.

Various parks and beaches across the state saw a surge in traffic last weekend which made it too difficult to practice “social distancing.” Calaveras Big Trees is among the latest to join the closure list, so you will no longer be able to drive into the park. Click here to view the entire list.

Railtown 1897 and Columbia State Park are still open, but things like tours and many services are non-operational.

As such, per CA State Parks, please adhere to the following guidance:

–Stay home if you are sick.

–Stay close to home when you get outdoors. This is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach.

–Venture out only with people in your immediate household.

–Walk around the neighborhood and enjoy neighborhood parks.

–Always maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more when recreating in the outdoors. If you cannot maintain physical distancing, leave the park.

–Do not congregate in parks.