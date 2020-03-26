Mostly cloudy
36.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Campbell Details Tuolumne County’s Response To COVID-19

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Ryan Campbell

Ryan Campbell

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He details numerous closures that have occurred and services that still continue to operate. Campbell writes, “I don’t have to tell you that Tuolumne County has faced its share of challenges in recent years. Starting with the Rim Fire in 2013, through a 5-year drought and Public Safety Power Shutoffs, we have faced a broad range of emergencies with community spirit, determination and resiliency.”

You can read Campbell’s blog by clicking here.

To read the latest myMotherLode.com information and stories related to COVID-19, click here.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     