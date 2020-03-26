Campbell Details Tuolumne County’s Response To COVID-19

Sonora, CA — District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the local response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He details numerous closures that have occurred and services that still continue to operate. Campbell writes, “I don’t have to tell you that Tuolumne County has faced its share of challenges in recent years. Starting with the Rim Fire in 2013, through a 5-year drought and Public Safety Power Shutoffs, we have faced a broad range of emergencies with community spirit, determination and resiliency.”

