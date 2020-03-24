Tuolumne County Community Development Department Makes Changes

Albert N Francisco Building View Photo

The A.N. Francisco Building is currently closed to the public, so there are changes being implemented for residents hoping to obtain things like building permits.

The information below is from the Community Development Department:

For the week of March 23rd, in-office plan submittal is suspended for Land Use, Building, and Environmental Health permits. Online submittal of permits will continue for select permit types (see https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/171/Building-Division for more information).

We are working to expand the on-line submittal process for all permit types.

Environmental Health and Building inspections that are deemed essential, will continue as long as social distancing can be maintained and applicants on site do not exhibit signs of illness. CDDstaff are continuing to work on plan review and permit processing while we are closed to the public.

To contact us, call 533-5637 to reach the Community Development Department front counter. If no one answers, please leave a message and someone will contact you as soon as possible. For environmental health emergencies, call 533-5665. For building emergencies, call 533-5637. Inquiries can also be submitted via email at communityresources@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov.

Please check the CDD websitehttps://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/170/Development for updates on plan submittals, inspections, and other operational information while we are closed to the public.