Sierra Nevada Winter Weather Advisory

Dorrington Snow Accumulation View Photo

A cold weather system from the Gulf of Alaska will bring periods of moderate snowfall to the Sierra Nevada from Tuesday through early Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet from 5 AM Tuesday through 11 AM Wednesday.

Total snow accumulations ranging from a trace to a foot-and-a-half is expected above the 4,000 foot elevation. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night for elevations above 4,000 feet, with lighter accumulations possible down to 2,500 to 3,000 feet by early Wednesday morning.

The highs in the Sierra Nevada will range from the mid twenties to the lower forties. Expect overnight lows into the teens and twenties.

Winds will gust from thirty to fifty mph at times on Tuesday over the higher Sierra Nevada.

Moderate snowfall and gusty winds could produce reduced visibilities and slick roads at times, creating

hazardous travel conditions, including during the evening commute on Tuesday. Roadway conditions could improve by Wednesday afternoon, although isolated snow showers could continue through Wednesday evening, with heavier accumulations in stronger showers.

If travel is necessary, carry chains and expect snow covered roads, travel delays and possible road closures.

Hikers and campers should be prepared for wintry weather and wind chill temperatures in the single digits and teens. Power outages may also occur.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.