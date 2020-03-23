Presidential Disaster Order Issued For California

White House Logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — President Donald Trump has granted Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a Federal Disaster Declaration in the response to COVID-19.

Newsom says, “The declaration will supplement our state’s comprehensive COVID-19 surge planning and make vital resources available. We appreciate the quick response and partnership from the White House.”

It will allow additional funding to increase mass care and emergency assistance, crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and nutritional assistance. The goal is to provide needed services and lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Late last week the Governor also issued a Stay At Home notice, deployed the National Guard to help support food banks, and signed an Executive Order to prepare the healthcare system for a possible surge in cases.

You can find the letter from Governor Newsom requesting the order by clicking here.