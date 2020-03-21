COVID-19 Concerns Force Mother Lode Animal Shelter To Close

Calaveras Humane Society closes shelter due to COVID-19 View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – The governor’s “stay at home” order has shut the doors to the Calaveras Humane Society.

Shelter officials put out this statement:

Dear Friends and Supporters,

Due to California’s current shelter in place directive related to the COVID-19 situation, we are currently CLOSED to the public.

The majority of our animals have been placed into volunteer foster homes, and we appreciate everyone who stepped up to help with this!

We will continue operation of our Pet Food Bank for existing clients only. If you are already enrolled in our Pet Food Bank program and need to make your monthly food pickup, please call us (209-736-9417) or email us a few days in advance so that we can make arrangements for you to do a “curbside pickup.” Sorry, we are unable to enroll new clients in the Pet Food Bank at this time.

We will remain closed until we receive information from local or state government that the shelter in place directive has been lifted.

Thank you, one and all, for your continued support of our organization. We look forward to a future return to regular business hours and days, and to welcoming those folks who enjoy stopping by and just want to “browse.” We will miss you!

In the meantime, we appreciate your donations now more than ever. Whether it’s a bag of food for our Pet Food Bank, a crocheted blanket for our kitties, or a financial contribution, please know that we are grateful for it all.

The organizations Arnold thrift store has also closed until further notice. The Tuolumne County Humane Society remains open, according to its website.