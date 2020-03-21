Calaveras County Outlines Essential Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – With the governor’s order to stay at home due to COVID 19 in effect starting March 19, 2020, Calaveras county released a list of essential services.

Exceptions to the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order apply to sixteen essential services that include: Chemical Sector; Commercial Facilities Sector; Communications Sector; Critical Manufacturing Sector; Dams Sector; Defense Industrial Base Sector; Emergency Services Sector; Energy Sector; Financial Services Sector; Food and Agriculture Sector; Government Facilities Sector; Healthcare and Public Health Sector; Information Technology Sector; Nuclear Reactors, Materials,and Waste Sector; Transportation Systems Sector; and Water and Wastewater Systems Sector.

These sixteen essential functions are critical to the health and well-being of Californians. If you are unclear if you are part of providing an essential service, please contact your employer.

What this means for Calaveras County is that essential services in the community that are being asked to remain open include: gas stations; pharmacies; food establishments (such as grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores and take and delivery services for restaurants); banks and laundromats.

The list of closed businesses considered non-essential include: dine-in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms, and fitness centers. All community events and public gatherings are also canceled. The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services is urging our community to voluntarily comply with this order. When people need to leave their homes or places of residence for essential services, they should at all times practice social distancing.

Tracey Petersen contributed to this story.