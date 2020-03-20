Yosemite National Park Closes At Public Health Officials’ Request

Yosemite Falls March 20 2020 Yosemite Conservancy Webcam Image View Photo

Yosemite National Park, CA – One of the country’s iconic parks will not be accessible until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Yosemite National Park officials announced that the park would close to park visitors until further notice at the request of the local health department officials. The closure will be enforced 24/7.

Yosemite National Park spokesperson Jamie Richards states, “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Yosemite National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus situation and we will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.”

She encourages folks in the meantime to enjoy the park remotely through its website, where folks may also access the park’s webcams and free app.