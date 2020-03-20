Local Ski Resorts Officially Suspend Operations

Pinecrest, CA — Dodge Ridge is the latest to suspend operations due to COVID-19 concerns, after Bear Valley made the decision earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, Bear Valley announced that winter operations “are now closed from the remainder of the 2020 season.” The resort cited the advice and recommendations of public health officials.

This morning, Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, citing yesterday’s Executive Order by Governor Gavin Newsom, made the decision to “suspend operations indefinitely.” The resort reports, “The overwhelming support we’ve received from our community over the past several days has been truly appreciated. We are grateful to you all.

Stay healthy, stay well and stay kind.”

Dodge Ridge had been running limited operations up this point and had put in place “social distancing” measures.