Newsom Taps Feds For Funding To Prepare For COVID-19 Surge

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom is requesting federal assistance to supplement California’s efforts to prepare for a COVID-19 surge response and is asking for billions.

Newsom sent a letter today to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy outlining the state’s needs among them additional funding for healthcare facilities and equipment, family safety net programs, unemployment insurance, workers, small businesses and the economy.

In the letter, the governor writes, “California estimates more than $1 Billion in initial federal funding is needed to support our coordinated COVID-19 response and pandemic surge planning and implementation.”

Newsome also stresses that without a substantial economic intervention from the federal government many middle-class households may fall into poverty. Adding that state and local governments need broad-based federal support to meet this moment and the needs of the people.

