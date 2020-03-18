COVID-19 Limits Operations At California State Parks

Sonora, CA — State parks in California remain open, but its visitor centers, tours and campgrounds are all closed.

It impacts parks like Calaveras Big Trees, Railtown 1897 and Columbia State Historic Park. Also of note, while Railtown remains open, the park has suspended all train rides.

California State Parks reports, “Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing and maintain at least six feet between other visitors and anyone who is coughing or sneezing. Restrooms also remain open, and visitors are advised to take soap for hand washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizers when water is not available.”

In addition, state beaches along the coast and walking trails remain open.

All state park museums and cafes are closed.

