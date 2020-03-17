Latest Information About COVID-19 From Tuolumne County Public Health

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Tuolumne County’s Department of Public Health has released some additional information about COVID-19.

The report is posted below:

Statistics

There are currently no known cases in Tuolumne County

Local Activations & Declarations

The Public Health Department has activated its Department Operations Center (DOC) to effectively respond to the COVID-19 incident, including communication and coordination with our federal, state, and local partners

Dr. Eric Sergienko, acting Tuolumne County Health Officer has declared a local health emergency in order to enhance the effectiveness of the response to COVID-19, to seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure that the County’s public health professionals and providers have all necessary resources to provide quality care and keep our community safe. Along with this declaration, Dr. Sergienko has issued an order to support the guidance on mass gatherings released by the State this week.

Public Health is preparing to activate a call center that will that will operate Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. We anticipate that the call center will go live on 3/17/20 and will share the phone number and other information widely at that time.

Community Agency Updates

Senior Center

The Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road will be closed until further notice

The Senior Center will have meals available for pick-up only at 540 Greenley Road in Sonora. Lunches will be made available to current Intake Congregate Clients and by reservation only.

Current lunch participants who would like to reserve a lunch should call 209-533-2622 by 9 a.m. that morning

For more information, visit: http://www.sierraseniorproviders.org/

The Meals on Wheels Program is continuing service as usual.

The Sonora, Jamestown, and Groveland Congregate lunch sites have ceased on-site serving.

Testing

Testing is being conducted at the discretion of health care providers in the community, based on their clinical assessment and current recommended guidance

Tests that will be conducted through the Public Health laboratory system are coordinated with our Public Health Department.

Testing is available through Quest laboratories with a health care provider’s order. These tests are not required to be communicated through the Public Health Department, but our local providers are strongly encouraged to do so

Any positive test result must be reported to the Public Health Department

Mass Gatherings

Guidance from the State was issued on March 11th regarding mass gatherings in an effort to slow the rate of transmission of COVID-19 in California [newer Federal guidance was issued 3/15. See below]

Large gatherings that include 250 people or more should be postponed or cancelled. This includes gatherings such as concerts, conferences, and professional, college, and school sporting events

Smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person should be postponed or canceled.

This includes gatherings in crowded auditoriums, rooms or other venues

Gatherings of individuals who are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should be limited to no more than 10 people

This includes gatherings such as those at retirement facilities, assisted living facilities, developmental homes, and support groups for people with health conditions

A “gathering” is any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, or any other indoor or outdoor space

Please review the guidance details here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/Gathering_Guidance_03.11.20.pdf

The acting County Health Officer, Dr. Sergienko has issued an order to support and implement the California recommendations (above) in Tuolumne County.

CDC Guidance on Mass Gatherings (released 3/15/20)

Recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers should modify events to be virtual.

This recommendation does not apply to the day to day operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses. This recommendation is made in an attempt to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus

Please view the guidance details here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html

Schools

The Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools announced on 3/15/20 that all public schools will close in an effort to provide time for planning for a possible long term shut down due to COVID-19. Public schools will reopen on March 30th unless conditions call for an extension. Please view the TCSOS guidance and letters here: https://www.tcsos.us/newsroom/2019-novel-coronavirus/

Private school closure is at school administrator discretion

Please view the CDPH COVID-19 Schools guidance here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/CDPH%20Document%20Library/School%20Guidance_ADA%20Compliant_FINAL.pdf

COVID-19 Guidance Highlights

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has their guidance documents available in one place: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx

The following guidelines were shared during the Governor’s live update on 3/15/20 (we are awaiting official documents on these guidelines):

Those who are 65 years and older should self-isolate at home (we are anticipating guidance regarding essential workers over 65 years old being allowed to continue working).

Those with underlying health conditions which can put them at increased risk should self-isolate at home

The State will be releasing guidance and expectations on 3/17/20 for schools that are remaining open and for schools that have closed.

All bars, wineries, pubs, and nightclubs should close. Restaurants should reduce their occupancy by half and implement social distancing measures.

Only end of life visitation will be allowed at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and other congregate living facilities.

What You Can Do

Practice everyday prevention actions to stay healthy

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds, or with hand sanitizer of soap is not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

If you are ill, stay home. If other family members are ill, including children, keep them home.

Practice social distancing: put more space between yourself and others. About 6 feet is good, if you can

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects often with soap and water or household cleaners. Don’t forget your cell phone.

Per the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines: If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (e.g., a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.

Per the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines: If you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of coronavirus:

Work or engage in schools from home whenever possible.

If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, such as healthcare services and pharmaceutical and food supply, you have special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule. You and your employers should follow CDC guidance to protect your health at work.

Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Avoid eating and drinking in restaurants and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Practice good hygiene.

If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.

If you have symptoms or get sick.

Stay home, unless you need to seek medical care.

Stay away from other people, pets, and animals. As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and use a separate bathroom if available.

Call ahead before visiting your doctor, clinic, or hospital.

Wear a face mask to avoid spreading germs.

Cover your cough with a tissue and immediately throw it in the trash, or cough into your bent elbow. Wash your hands after using a tissue.

Wash your hands often and avoid sharing personal items.

Please see the CDC recommendations here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

Stay Informed

We intend to provide these updates each weekday until further notice, and on weekends if warranted

Stay tuned to the Public Health website https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/250/Public-Health

Follow Public Health on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/tuolumnecountypublichealth

Visit the CDPH website: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Visit the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

* We would like to include relevant updates from agencies that serve the community (e.g., the Senior Center is closed but they are offering drive-through lunch pick-up). Please submit updates to PHPIO@co.tuolumne.ca.us by noon each day for your update to be included in this daily email update.