O’Byrnes Ferry Road Traffic Project Resumes In Copperopolis

O'Byrnes Ferry Road Project View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — After taking a break earlier this winter, construction is back underway on a project at the O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Duchess Drive intersection in Copperopolis.

The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that crews are installing a turn lane and making other safety improvements. Work will take place weekdays between 7am-4pm. Traffic lanes will be reduced via the use of concrete barricades, and there will be construction crews and equipment on site. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for minor delays.