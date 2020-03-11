Adventist Health Sonora’s Center For Wound Care Receives Recognition

Wound Care Recognition View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Center for Wound Care at Adventist Health Sonora has received the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Center for Distinction Award.

It is in response to the Center for Wound Care receiving patient satisfaction rates over 92-percent and a healing rate of least 91-percent. The award is presented by Healogics, a network of 700 wound care centers, of which Adventist Health Sonora’s center is a member. Warriner was a former Chief Medical Officer for Healogics.

“We are very fortunate to have an advanced wound care center with hyperbaric oxygen chambers to serve Tuolumne and Calaveras counties,” says Marc Goggles-Keka, program director for Adventist Health Sonora’s Center for Wound Care. “I am always amazed to see some of our patients travel over an hour one way for weekly treatments with our expert team. This is all due to the amazing providers and nursing staff who together healed 760 wounds in 2019.”

It is the 9th consecutive year that Adventist Health Sonora has received the honor.