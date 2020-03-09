Coronavirus Guidelines for Schools, Events and Care Facilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom press conference View Photo

Sonora, CA — The State of California has released updated guidance about how groups should respond to the growing concerns surrounding Coronavirus.

The guidance is specifically in relation to public schools, colleges, large public gatherings and care centers.

Governor Gavin Newsom says, “It’s a question of when – not if – some California public schools will face closure because of COVID-19. School districts must prepare for these scenarios so that parents and children can plan for what would happen if their local school faced closure.”

He adds, “It’s also not lost on anyone that these scenarios would put significant stress on families– especially those with the least financial resources. Already, we are seeing how this outbreak is having significant economic impact on families, workers, businesses and communities across California. The state of California is working around the clock to help shoulder the burden that Californians are facing during this crisis. We really are all in this together.”

To view the guidance for schools click here, for large public gatherings click here, for colleges click here and for care centers click here.