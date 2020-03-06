California Makes Coronavirus Testing Free For Many Residents

Washing hands to prevent the spread of viruses View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has directed the state’s Department of Managed Care to make Coronavirus testing free for all commercial and Medi-Cal health plans regulated by the department.

The move covers the insurance policies of an estimated 22-million Californians.

“Californians shouldn’t have to fear a big medical bill just because they took a test for COVID-19,” said Governor Newsom. “This action means that Californians who fit the testing requirements can receive the test at no cost. We’re all in this together, and I’m grateful to those health providers who have already stepped up and heeded our call.”

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, adds “This doesn’t mean every Californian should be seeking a test. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or recently traveled to countries with apparent community spread, call your health care provider or local public health department first before seeking medical care.”

Also yesterday the California Employee Development Department announced new support services for individuals affected by COVID-19, and the ability to easily file online for benefits. Individuals who are exposed and unable to work can file a disability insurance claim, and benefit amounts are typically 60-70-percent of wages.