Adventist Health Sonora Hires New Chief Medical Officer

Sonora, CA — A certified physician executive is relocating from Massachusetts to step into the role of Chief Medical Officer at Adventist Health Sonora.

Monday was the first day on the job for Dr. Alexander Heard.

Adventist Health Sonora President Michelle Fuentes says, “Dr. Heard is highly relational and a great communicator, and I am excited for him to join our team and fill this important role as he works to build solid relationships among our medical staff and throughout our organization.”

Dr. Heard notes, “While I cherish caring for patients and families, I have found that serving in leadership and connecting teams to strengthen the quality of care allows me to help more people in the community.”

Adventist Health reports that Dr. Heard most recently served the past five years as chief medical officer for Falmouth Hospital, a 90-bed community hospital with 5,000 annual admissions and 1,100 annual surgeries in Falmouth, Mass. He also served as a president, and a founding board member, for the 347-member Cape Cod Preferred Physicians, and was a partner with Cape Cod Pediatrics for over 10 years.

Dr. Heard and his wife have four children, two of whom are now out of high school. “The time is right for us to move and I am ready to grow in my career,” he says. “We enjoy skiing so moving from the coast to the mountains is going to be an adventure.”

He is also an active rugby athlete and coach.

Dr. Heard completed his residency in pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.; and completed medical school at University of Massachusetts Medical School, in Worcester, Mass. He is certified by the American Association for Physician Leadership and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.