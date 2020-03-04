Another Local Fair Cancels Poultry Show

Poultry show entry View Photo

Sonora, CA – The Mother Lode Fair Board following the lead of the Stanislaus and Calaveras fairs axing their poultry shows have voted to do the same.

This will be the second straight year that the threat of the Virulent Newcastle Disease, which is a contagious and fatal viral disease affecting the respiratory, nervous and digestive systems of birds and poultry, will force the show’s cancelation.

Mother Lode Fair CEO Ken Alstott released this statement:

“Due to the continued outbreak of virulent Newcastle Disease in California and at the recommendation of the State Veterinarian, the Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors has voted to carry-over the cancellation of the Mother Lode Fair Poultry Show into 2020. The Mother Lode Fair continues to remain focused on public safety as well as the health of our local poultry flocks. The Livestock Department will continue to offer alternative programs for our exhibitors who are members of poultry projects. Exhibitors who may be interested in changing projects to another species are encouraged to reach out to their 4-H Leaders, FFA Advisors, or Mother Lode Fair Livestock Superintendent.”

As reported here last month, Calaveras announced it cancelation of its poultry show pointing to a recommendation to halt all poultry shows that came last month from California State Veterinarian as well.