Update: Public Feedback Important State Funding of Off-Road Vehicle Trails

Update at 3:35 p.m.: Forest spokesperson for the Stanislaus National Forest Diana Fredlund shares the new online link is now activated. To submit a comment on the preliminary 2020 off-highway vehicle grant applications click here.

Original post at 2:05 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Off-highway vehicle (OHV) enthusiasts’ opinions are not only wanted but needed to secure on state OHV grant applications say Stanislaus National Forest officials.

A public comment period will begin Thursday, March 5 for preliminary 2020 off-highway vehicle grant applications. Public comments may be submitted through May 4th. The proposals include a forest-wide operation and maintenance project for OHV trails and facilities and a forest-wide law enforcement patrol project.

Already, forest recreation specialists and OHV managers have completed two draft grants for the California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR). Forest Officials relay the continued success of the forest’s OHV programs would not be possible without these grants.

“These grants are vital for a successful OHV program on the forest,” said Beth Martinez, deputy forest supervisor and acting public service staff officer for the Stanislaus National Forest. “Equally important is input from the OHV community that enjoys off-highway recreation. Their input on the program helps us provide quality recreation.”

Forest officials add that the links and information on providing public comments will be published once the California Parks and Recreation page is active, which is slated for late afternoon on March 3rd.