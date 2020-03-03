Voters To Decide Fate Of Supervisors, City Council, Judicial And Other Races

Sonora, CA — Today is election day, and residents are voting in local races for supervisor, Sonora City Council, judicial seats and a Congressional race. In addition, there is the Presidential primary and local tax measures.

Tune in for twice hourly local election updates on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN after the vote centers close this evening at 8pm. The results will also be posted on the myMotherLode.com Election Page.

In the Tuolumne and Calaveras county supervisor races, if a candidate receives over 50-percent of the vote, they will win the seat outright. However, if a candidate fails to receive 50-percent, the top two vote-getters will move on to the General Election in November. In the Tuolumne County District One race, the candidates are incumbent Sherri Brennan and challengers Jim Garaventa and David Goldemberg, in District Four the candidates are David Badgley, Kathleen Haff and Dameion Renault, and in District Five the candidates are Jaron Brandon, incumbent Karl Rodefer and Mike Suess. In Calaveras County, the candidates for District One are Sharon Romano and incumbent Gary Tofanelli, in District Two incumbent Jack Garamendi and Ree Garza and in District Four Amanda Folendorf and incumbent Dennis Mills.

For Sonora City Council, the top three vote-getters today will win the seats. The four candidates are incumbents Matt Hawkins, Mark Plummer and Connie Williams and challenger Ann Segerstrom.

There is one competitive judicial seat in Tuolumne County, between Laura Krieg and David Beyersdorf. The top vote-getter today will win the seat.

In the race for Congressional District Four, incumbent Tom McClintock has five challengers, Robert Lawton, Brynne Kennedy, Julianne Benzel, Jamie Byers and Jacob Thomas. The top two candidates, regardless of party, will move onto the General Election.

In Tuolumne County, voters are deciding the fate of a pair of tax measures. One would increase the transient occupancy tax from 10-percent to 12-percent and the other would increase sales tax from 7.25-percent to 8.25-percent. Both require a simple majority vote to pass.

For information about voting centers in Tuolumne County, click here. For information about Calaveras County, click here.