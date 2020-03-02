Pipeline Project Back Underway Near Forest Meadows And Avery

CCWD Pipeline Project View Photo

Avery, CA — CCWD reports that a major pipeline replacement project is getting back underway today along Highway 4 near Forrest Meadows and Avery.

Be prepared for traffic control at various times. As part of the $7.5-million Reach 1 project, five miles of aging water transmission pipeline is being replaced. Construction began on July 8 of last year, and there was a temporary work hiatus during the winter months, and work is getting back underway this week. In addition to replacing the aging pipelines, the district is also improving the fire flows and hydrants along the highway. The work will continue through the Fall of 2020.