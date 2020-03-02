Gearing Up For Election Day

Vote Center In Jamestown View Photos

Sonora, CA — Tuesday is the first big test of the new Voter’s Choice model that is being implemented in counties like Tuolumne and Calaveras.

All registered voters received a vote by mail ballot during the first week of February. Those still choosing to vote by machine have the option of stopping by one of the Vote Centers that have been up and running in recent weeks. They are open until 4:30pm today and tomorrow from 7am-8pm. Click here for more information about locations in Tuolumne County and click here for Calaveras information.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuolumne County Election’s official Debi Bautista says, “Remember, don’t go to your old polling place. Go to one of the vote centers, if that is how you would like to vote.

If you choose to vote by mail, the ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, or placed in one of the many drop-off boxes in the county.

Bautista adds, “We’re doing really well with the vote-by-mail ballots, and we have around 14,000 (already returned).”

The county has around 33,000 eligible voters, and final turnout is traditionally around 75-percent.

Bautista adds, “My advice tomorrow would be to get to the vote centers sooner, rather than later, to avoid any crowds. Or come by and vote today.”

There are competitive seats for supervisors, city council, judicial and congressional offices. There are also tax measures on the ballot and the presidential primary.

There are competitive seats for supervisors, city council, judicial and congressional offices. There are also tax measures on the ballot and the presidential primary.