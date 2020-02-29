Update: Bark Pile Sparks Fire At SPI Facility

Update at 6:10 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that the size of the bark and wood chip pile burning at the Sierra Pacific Industries facility on J-59 near the Highway 108 intersection in Keystone is the size of about the length of a mid-size car. They add because it is a deep pile, it continues to smolder inside making it hard to put the fire out. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 5:30 a.m.: Keystone, CA — Firefighters remain on the scene of a bark and wood chip pile fire at Sierra Pacific Industries facility on J-59 near the Highway 108 intersection in the Keystone area of Tuolumne County.

CAL Fire reports that pile ignited just after midnight. No nearby vegetation or structures were threatened. there are no injuries reported. Crews will be working on full containment and heavy mop up into the morning.