Winter Weather Advisory Issued For The Sierra Nevada

Snowing on Highway 88 View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet, from 4 PM this afternoon through 4 PM Sunday.

A cold upper trough arriving from the Gulf of Alaska will bring snow showers to the Sierra Nevada, from this afternoon into Sunday. In addition to the snow, much cooler temperatures and gusty winds will accompany this trough.

Snow showers will spread from north to south through the region starting this afternoon while becoming heavier into the overnight hours. Showers to continue into Sunday with snow levels falling to around 2,500 feet by the morning hours.

Total snow accumulations of four to eight inches is expected above the 6,000 foot elevation.

One to three inches of snow is likely at 4,000 feet. A dusting of snow is possible in the Mother Lode for elevations at and above 2,500 feet.

Today’s highs in the Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet will be in the forties, while dropping to the upper twenties and thirties on Sunday. The overnight lows will be in the teens and twenties.

Winds will be gusty at times, particularly across ridgetops. Peak wind gusts will reach fifty to sixty mph today through Monday.

Snow combined with gusty winds could create difficult travel conditions over the Sierra passes. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times. Plan on slippery road conditions and downed tree branches. If travel is necessary, carry chains plenty of food, a good deal of water and warm clothing in your vehicle. Expect travel delays and road closures above 5,000 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.