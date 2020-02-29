Focus On Economic Development Priorities

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on the key industries Tuolumne County will look to attract when it comes to economic development.

The guest will be the county’s Director of Innovation and Business Assistance, Cole Przybyla. When it comes to attraction, he recently announced that his efforts would transition from “being everything to everyone” into using a more strategic and targeted approach. He will speak about how his data was collected, the industries identified and the plan moving forward. He will also recap the recent Central Sierra Broadband Conference held at the Black Oak Casino Resort.