Sonora Receiving $217,500 For Planned Power Outages

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will vote on Monday to accept $217,551 in state money to offset some of the costs of PG&E’s planned power outages.

The 2019 California Budget included $75-million for cities, counties and organizations impacted by planned power outages. $10-million of that pot is specifically set aside for cities, with the maximum award being $500,000.

Meeting documents note that the City of Sonora is approved for $217,500 and the plan is to install a new generator at City Hall, upgrade old generators at the police and fire stations, develop contingency plans for electrical disruptions and to create educational materials related to preparedness.

The city council will discuss the issue and vote on formally accepting the money at Monday’s meeting that starts at 5pm at City Hall.