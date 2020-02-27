Driver Identified In Logging Truck Crash On HWY 49

Over turned big rig logging truck on HWY 49 blocking the highway View Photo

Carson Hill, CA – The CHP has released new details regarding a logging truck crash on Highway 49 near Carson Hill in Calaveras County that shut down the roadway for over two hours.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Red Hill Road when a big rig with a logging trailer attached overturned and spilled a load of logs blocking the highway, as reported here. San Andreas CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler details, “53-year-old Connie Holt from Sutter Creek was traveling southbound on 49 at an unsafe speed. Due to that speed when she entered a curve in the roadway the truck and trailer overturned.”

Holt suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected in the collision, according to Butzler. The highway was closed from the south end of the Stevenot Bridge over New Melones to just north of Red Hill Road for 2 ½ hours as a tow crew uprighted the semi and trailer while also clearing away the logs.

