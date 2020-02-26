Update: HWY 49 Shut Down After Big Rig Rollover

Over turned big rig logging truck on HWY 49 blocking the highway View Photos

Update at 4:10 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 49 has reopened to traffic. It took tow crews about 2 1/2 hours to remove the wreckage after a big rig and trailer that was hauling logs overturn, blocking the highway and forcing its closure. Further information regarding the crash can be viewed below.

Update at 3:45 p.m.: Caltrans is reporting that Highway 49 closure near Red Hill Road in the Carson Hill area of Calaveras County is estimated to last until 5 p.m. Further details on the big rig and logging trailer rollover crash are below.

Update at 2:15 p.m.: The CHP is reporting minor injuries in a semi and trailer rollover crash on Highway 49 near Red Hill Road in the Carson Hill area of Calaveras County. The wreckage and the logs being hauled on the trailer have spilled onto the highway blocking it. Traffic is backed up in both directions. Officers are turning around traffic at the south end of Stevenot Bridge and north of Red Hill Road. The CHP is asking that motorists try to avoid the area and take Parrotts Ferry Road through Columbia and Highway 4 as a detour.

Original post at 2:05 p.m.: Carson Hill, CA — First responders are on the scene of a big rig rollover crash on Highway 49 near the Carson Hill area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that a logging truck has overturned and spilled its load of logs near Red Hill Road completely blocking the highway. There is no word on injuries, but the CHP did report the driver was still in the cab when they arrived. An ambulance has been called to the scene. The CHP is asking that motorists try to avoid the area and take Parrotts Ferry Road through Columbia and Highway 4 as a detour. We will have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

