Italian Bar Road Will Close For Repairs

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Government

Columbia, CA — A stretch of Italian Bar Road in Tuolumne County will be closed for several days next week so that storm-related repairs can be made.

The closure will begin Monday (March 2) at 8am approximately 10.5 miles east of Columbia (just east of Rose Creek Bridge). It will be a hard closure so no vehicles will be able to pass through. Sierra Mountain Construction has been hired to do the work and the Tuolumne County Public Works Department says travelers in the area should prepare for the stretch of road to be closed for “several days.” Updates will be provided after the work gets underway. It is the first of five different areas damaged on Italian Bar Road that will be repaired by Sierra Mountain Construction.

