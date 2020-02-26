Deputies Investigate Reported Threat Made Against Summerville High

Summerville High School View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — There is a law enforcement presence at Summerville High School today.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Nicco Sandelin, says, “Just after one o’clock this morning our office received an anonymous crime tip reporting a potentially threatening SnapChat (social media) message. The message depicted a picture with some verbiage that would suggest a potential threat. It is believed to be a hoax, however, our office is taking it serious and providing extra law enforcement presence.”

Summerville Superintendent Michael Merrill sent an email to parents this morning stating that the anonymous threat was reported to an agency in Florida, and it is believed to have originated in Tulare, California. Superintendent Merrill’s message adds, “law enforcement believes there is no credible threat or link to our Summerville High School.” He adds, “We are proceeding very cautiously today and we have several deputies patrolling the campus and our entrances.”

Deputy Sandelin adds that, as a precaution, extra law enforcement has also been on hand at various other schools in the county this morning, but the majority of the increased presence is at Summerville High.