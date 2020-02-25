Calaveras County Losing Longtime Leaders

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A pair of Calaveras County government leaders were recognized today in honor of their upcoming retirements.

Brian Moss spent 29 years serving the county, starting with the Department of Environmental Health in 1992, later becoming Environmental Health Director, and serving as Assistant CAO since 2015.

He was a leader who took on many tasks in response to the 2015 Butte Fire, including serving as the liaison with FEMA and CAL OES. He also served as the initial lead representative for the county’s Tree Mortality Task Force. In addition to those efforts, he was praised by the supervisors for being instrumental in securing land for a new animal shelter in the county, and his work on developing plans for groundwater.

The county also bid farewell and thanked Kevin Wright for his 13 years with the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, including the final seven years as the Agricultural Commissioner. He was praised for his balanced management approach that encourages staff growth. He was also thanked for securing numerous grants and his open-door approach of meeting with local residents who had any concerns.